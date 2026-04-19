How a stay-at-home mum spent 3 hours each morning writing her first novel – and won a prize for it

From February to June 2025, for three hours every weekday, Ratna Damayanti Taha would open her laptop and work.

At 9am, once her apartment was quiet, the 44-year-old would sit at her kitchen island with a cappuccino – no sugar, lots of milk – and return to her manuscript.

She was working on her novel Mind The Gap, which follows Nora, an introspective Malay girl whose coming-of-age plays out against the expansion of Singapore’s MRT system from the 90s to the present. As more train lines are added, she grapples with questions about meritocracy, race and how to chart her own path.

That manuscript won the 2026 Epigram Books Fiction Prize in January. The win, which came with S$25,000 and a publishing contract, still feels surreal, she said.

What felt more real was the moment she submitted her draft.

In July 2025, Ratna carried five copies of her manuscript in a tote bag to the Epigram Books office in Toa Payoh North. After handing them over, she walked out to the open-air car park beside the industrial building.

Without planning to, she sat down and began to cry. “It was around 10am, and the heat was quite unforgiving – one of those very bright, Singapore days,” she recalled. “It felt very still, like the world had paused for a bit.”

She felt relief mostly, that she had made it to the end. And joy, as she had finally ticked off something that had been sitting with her since she was a child.

“I was flooded with emotions,” said the stay-at-home mother of four, who works part-time as an academic and market researcher, and freelance translator.

After she calmed down, she called her husband at work. “I didn’t really say much. I think I just wanted to hear his voice. That was enough.”

THE FIRST "TO-BE-READ-OUT" MOMENTS

Ratna’s love for stories began with listening. Her father worked shifts – 48 hours at work and the next 48 at home. When he was home, he would put Ratna and her brothers to bed and tell them bedtime stories he’d improvised.

Her mother, who did not learn English in school, taught herself through public libraries – borrowing Danielle Steel novels, cookbooks and children’s books. She worked on her pronunciation by talking to their neighbours and watching Sesame Street and The Electric Company with Ratna.