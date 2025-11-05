No 'pity parties': She leads Singapore crowdfunding charity Ray of Hope by focusing on people not hardships
As the local charity’s executive director, Dr Alicia Altorfer-Ong doesn’t believe in highlighting only the struggles of its beneficiaries, from single mothers to migrant workers. Instead, she wants to tell their stories and show who they are, not what they lack.
When she was in her early 20s, Dr Alicia Altorfer-Ong spent a few months volunteering at a refugee camp along the border between Myanmar and Thailand.
It was the 1990s, and she wanted to understand the region’s political and humanitarian realities beyond textbooks or newspaper headlines. She got in touch with a women’s organisation run by an ethnic minority group in Myanmar, and that was how she ended up living among the Karenni people.
At the camp, she taught English and helped her host family with daily tasks. They welcomed her into their lives, sharing stories of fleeing from violent conflict and their favourite activities with friends and neighbours.
“Working and staying with the families I met was one of the best experiences of my life, and it’s moved and impacted me even after all these years,” Dr Altorfer-Ong told CNA Women.
Nearly three decades on, the 50-year-old is still in touch with them.
“When people go through adversity with hope and grit – flee from home with political instability over their heads, find their footing in an entirely foreign place by earning qualifications, find work and go through school – that kind of adaptability blows my mind,” she added. “The word ‘resilience’ was made for people like the ones I met at the border.”
As executive director of Ray of Hope, Dr Altorfer-Ong carries this deep empathy for others in her work. The crowdfunding charity raises funds by highlighting beneficiaries’ stories and lives as everyday people, rather than mere symbols of struggle.
She rejects the idea that the only way to encourage giving is to provoke sympathy.
“I don’t believe in poverty porn,” she said. “It’s degrading and dehumanising when all we see about people is their suffering and what they lack – when every human is so much more than that, even when they’re in need.”
“I came from a lot of privilege – my family was well-to-do financially, and most of us are well-educated – so I know I need to give back in whatever way I can,” she said.
Volunteering was second nature to her. Besides her stint at the refugee camp, she gave free tuition as a teenager and, as an adult, is involved in events organised by other charities. She also offers corporate advice or mentorship.
While studying in London – for a Master’s degree in development studies in 2002 and then a PhD in international history in 2007 – she found time to contribute to local initiatives.
“I call myself a ‘serial volunteer’,” she chuckled. “Through volunteering, I get to hear a variety of voices and stories on the ground. That was crucial during my studies, and it’s important now, while running a charity.
“And stories are the core of Ray of Hope. When we know someone’s story, we humanise them. Stories make us know someone a lot better – and I don’t just mean the pity parties; I mean the kind that actually makes us relate to others as people.
“When you know their lives, their experiences, the ‘frivolous’ likes and dislikes, their pet peeves or quirks, it all points to the human they are.
“It’s why more genuine, less sensational, and more humane stories are sorely needed in this field. And though some may think running a crowdfunding platform is already as humane and altruistic as it gets, more can still be done to improve it.”
WHY STORIES BEHIND EACH CAMPAIGN ARE IMPORTANT
At Ray of Hope, the focus on people’s stories shows.
Founded in November 2012 by Singaporean businessman Danny Yong, the registered charity believes in dignity for its beneficiaries. Since 2019, it has raised over S$26 million, run dozens of campaigns, successfully funded 70 per cent of them, and supported more than 1,200 families in Singapore.
“The point of Ray of Hope is to provide a safe and trusted space for anyone to give and receive support,” Dr Altorfer-Ong said.
“In Singapore, many individuals and families may not qualify for traditional aid,” she added. “These include people from all types of backgrounds, including a permanent resident student unable to afford school fees, a foreigner battling cancer, and a single mother struggling with medical bills.
“They fall through the cracks of existing systems, and that’s where we step in.”
The charity receives multiple requests every week, and those they take on are managed by case workers who make sure they know the client inside out.
Ray of Hope employs five full-time and part-time case workers, assisted by over 400 volunteers, and every relevant detail about the beneficiary helps them craft a campaign in a humane and dignified manner.
One beneficiary was a Singaporean church volunteer who needed help with school fees; another, a local artist in her 50s seeking support to launch her craft business; and yet another, a permanent-resident caregiver struggling with her family’s medical bills.
Each campaign is written with the beneficiary’s input.
“We don’t just raise funds for our clients, we build trust and walk alongside them for weeks, sometimes months,” Dr Altorfer-Ong said. “We do it in a way that spotlights them, not just their ‘poor’ circumstances.”
On Ray of Hope’s website, campaign pages feature photos not of distress, but of everyday life: Construction workers smiling at the camera, single mothers spending time with their children, families in small flats gathered around the dining table.
“It may seem like a strange way to look at people in need – seeing them smiling and having fun, but it shouldn’t be strange because it’s important to know the human behind every person seeking help,” Dr Altorfer-Ong said.
“Portraying them as everyday, relatable individuals, rather than pitiful members of the community in dirty or torn clothes who are merely begging, is one way of doing it.”
LEADING THROUGH COMMUNITY AND ACTIVE LISTENING
To Dr Altorfer-Ong, who became executive director earlier this year and has been part of Ray of Hope’s leadership team since 2020, listening is key to leading any organisation.
“I don’t just mean the type where you nod your head and say, ‘uh-huh’,” she said. “I mean, actually, actively listening – even if you can’t promise anything, even if you can’t meet certain expectations, you have to hear what people have to say.”
That attentiveness shows in how she carries herself. When we first met, she immediately asked if I’d like a glass of water after noticing I was a little out of breath.
Later, at a cosy networking session where she connected a beneficiary with people from several multinational corporations to create opportunities beyond financial aid, she seemed to know at least one fact about the people in the room – from the beneficiary’s family background and personal circumstances to how each person could potentially lend support.
And when she speaks about her team, she remembers in vivid detail who’s a caregiver who needs flexible work arrangements and who has the best eye for shaping a story on social media.
To build bridges of understanding, awareness and support, Dr Altorfer-Ong and her team organise initiatives beyond raising funds. There are networking events for youths from underprivileged backgrounds, gala dinners for migrant workers, and sports friendlies and outings for families.
They also facilitate community programmes that connect beneficiaries with relevant professionals, from micro-job opportunities for youths with autism to “human library” sessions where students can meet corporate figures to seek career advice.
Such initiatives are supported by partnerships with other non-profit organisations – such as Flour Power, a bakery that promotes inclusivity for special needs individuals; HealthServe, which provides medical and well-being support for migrant workers; and the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME), which offers legal aid and skills training – as well as with public service agencies, banks, and multinational corporations.
“Every story needs to be handled with care and given the attention it deserves,” she said.
“Stories and community help when it comes to raising funds and money’s important, of course, but money eventually runs out.
“What endures are the connections and chances that come when people truly see and understand one another.”
