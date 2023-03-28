This 51-year-old true blue aunty teaches us how to embrace the mindset: 'Everyone has the capacity to be an aunty'

Once, when dining out, my friend and I received a loyalty card. I thought we’d bin it but he spun around and did what a typical aunty would do: Go down the line to give it away. A customer in the queue accepted it, but it didn’t end there. My friend then talked the cashier into combining the stamps on her existing and new cards for her.



I was both shocked and awed. Shocked that inside this 33-year-old man lived an aunty and awed that the cashier acquiesced without missing a beat.

It made me wonder: What have I missed out on because I’ve been too thin-skinned to ask? How can I embrace my inner aunty and live a fuller existence?

I met Stephanie Lau, who agreed to show me the ropes of aunty-dom. Beyond her job as a deputy director in a government agency, the 51-year-old is known among her circles as the one aunty to rule them all.