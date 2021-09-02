Rebecca Lim on her tireless devotion to her craft and aspiring to be No 1

Like many in showbiz, actress Rebecca Lim has a dream role she would like to portray one day. But while other thespians may aspire to act as the movers and shakers of the world, Lim hopes it'll have something to do with the romance between her parents.

“My mum is my superwoman,” said Lim. “Even through difficult times, she is able to stay strong and full of grace, be loving and generous, and has always been the shelter and pillar of the family.”

Her mother is her life’s inspiration, said the bilingual 34-year-old. “She shows that you don’t have to be a public persona to be iconic. She is iconic in her own way.”

Lim herself is known for bringing many memorable – some say iconic – roles to life, garnering multiple awards along the way. She’s one of Singapore’s most recognisable faces, having won nine consecutive Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste accolades at the Star Awards since 2012.