Rebecca Lim on her wedding date and The Dress – and what she’s looking forward to in her marriage

THE BIG DAY

And even though Lim doesn’t have firm details on what will happen on the actual day, she does have in mind what she envisions for it.

For example, she says she’ll do a “guo da li”, for sure. “Guo da li” is a Chinese wedding custom where the groom delivers wedding gifts to the bride’s family, to show his gratitude and sincerity. The bride’s family shows their acceptance of the groom by accepting his gifts.

There will be no wedding gatecrash, however – that Chinese wedding tradition where the groom and groomsmen are expected to perform tasks planned by the bridesmaids before they are allowed in to see the bride.

“I’ve been bridesmaid several times, and each time, I’ve felt very awkward. So it’s always been a ‘Note to self: Okay, if I ever do get married, I don’t want a gatecrash’. Besides, all my friends are mothers of two or three kids, and they’ve told me that they don’t think they’ll have the energy to do anything like that.”

Denim dress by Alexander McQueen, Regalia Stellar Diamond Occasion Set by Goldheart. (Photo: Reuben Foong)

Lim added that as much fun as people have at these gatecrash events, she feels bad for the groom. “The groom always comes to pick up the bride all sweaty or has lipstick all over this face. Not a good look.”

Another thing that she’s hoping for is to complete the ceremony and dinner on the same day. “Definitely not starting early in the morning because it might feel a bit like work, if you know what I mean,” she laughed.

“So maybe from the afternoon to the evening, hopefully everything on the same day and at one location. A lot of my relatives are coming and there will be quite a few elderly, so I don’t want them to travel from the church to the dinner. I’m hoping to keep it simple for everyone.