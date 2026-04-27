I had 10 months to prepare for my retrenchment – and I still wasn’t ready

The retrenchment announcement didn’t come with a sudden HR invite or a security escort. In fact, I got something rare: 10 months’ notice, and then some.

Our operations were relocating to another country and I was given 10 months to hire and train a new team remotely.

Productivity became my armour. I told myself I wasn’t sad. I rationalised the grief away. As it turns out, you can’t outrun a loss even when you see it coming a mile away.

Those final months felt like an in-between space – still part of the company, but already halfway gone.

I guided new teammates through complex systems and regional relationships. Those of us left behind in Singapore tried to finish well, encouraging one another even as the desks around us emptied at different speeds. Watching colleagues leave one by one made the finality feel even more real.

I stayed on a few more months to cover my replacement’s maternity leave. Partly for the severance, sure, but also because after nearly five years working solo, I wanted to prove to myself I could lead.

The opportunity to manage a remote team of three across borders turned out to be a gift. Yet, as the months passed, the team in Singapore grew smaller, and the work felt lonelier.

By my final day, I was the second-last person left of what had once been an 18-strong regional team.

THE LAST DAY AT WORK

On my last day at work, I woke up with a dry mouth and a tightness in my chest. I thought I was falling ill.

There were no meetings or big farewell speeches. I had already handed over every password and process; there was no actual work left for me to do, which only made the silence louder.