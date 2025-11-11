Bestselling fantasy author RF Kuang on identity, storytelling and what she loves about Singapore

At just 29, RF Kuang has become a major voice in contemporary fantasy and dark academia fiction, a romanticised and moody take on academic life.

Kuang has topped both the New York Times and the British Sunday Times bestseller lists with The Poppy War trilogy (2018-2020), Babel, Or The Necessity Of Violence (2022), and Yellowface (2023). Her newest novel, Katabasis, released in August this year, is a story about two students who descend to the underworld to save their professor.

The Chinese-American author was born in China and moved to the United States when she was four. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she completed postgraduate degrees at Oxford University and Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

She’s known for juggling her academic pursuits with novel writing. She debuted her first novel, The Poppy War, in 2018, during a gap year as an undergraduate at Georgetown University. She is currently pursuing a PhD at Yale University in the US.

At the opening weekend of this year's Singapore Writers Festival, which is ongoing until Nov 16, 2025, Kuang was the keynote speaker and a panellist, speaking about the myths surrounding academia and discussing anti-colonial historical fiction, respectively.

She met with local and regional media where she shared her writing influences – from Japanese manga like Naruto and Bleach, to American literary classics by Sylvia Plath and TS Eliot – and her belief that people should read widely, critically, and across languages.

She also addressed her fans’ affectionate nickname for her – Mother Rebecca – and said that teaching at Yale gave her a maternal sense of care and connection with her students.

CNA Women spoke with Kuang separately about how her academic and creative writing intersect, what it’s like to be regarded as a role model to readers across the globe, and more.