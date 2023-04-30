Can the ‘right’ diet help to better manage hot flashes during menopause?

For a phenomenon that affects roughly 75 per cent of menopausal American women, hot flashes are still surprisingly mysterious, with little known about how they work or what to do about them.

“We don’t have exact answers – just several theories and questions,” said Dr Arianna Sholes-Douglas, an obstetrician-gynecologist and author of The Menopause Myth: What Your Mother, Doctor and Friends Haven’t Shared About Life After 35. With the decline in oestrogen during the menopause transition, the body’s internal thermostat sometimes registers the body as hotter than it is and sets off rapid sweating and a dilation of blood vessels in an attempt to cool down.

But what triggers that process and why? It’s unclear. How are hot flashes connected with other health issues, like cognitive concerns and cardiovascular disease? Also hazy. Treatment options are limited to hormones and just one non-hormonal drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration. All of which, Dr Sholes-Douglas added, is a clear reflection of the scant attention and little funding devoted to medical research into this phase of a woman’s life.