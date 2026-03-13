She helped 91 women build home businesses when full-time jobs weren’t an option

It began, curiously enough, with a volunteer stint tutoring maths. In 2019, Sapna Kewalramani Malhotra started helping a girl from a financially challenged background with Secondary 2 maths. But after only a few months, she stepped back.

Kewalramani genuinely wanted to help, but she was not trained to teach maths. Surprisingly, the volunteer manager who had paired them suggested Kewalramani help the girl’s mother, Nooril Azurah Suntek Noor, instead.

Azurah has five children, including one with special needs, making it difficult to hold a full-time job. She was living in a small rental flat and supporting her children by baking delicious Nutella tarts from home.

But she was not earning much – around a couple of hundred dollars monthly. She needed to earn more.

Having previously run a branding and illustration home business, Kewalramani began mentoring Azurah. Every week for the next few months, she sat with Azurah, who came with her infant, discussing pricing, product differentiation, packaging and branding. Azurah’s business Qwalaaa grew.

A few months later, the volunteer manager introduced Kewalramani to another financially challenged woman running a home-based Malay food catering business. Then, Kewalramani got to know a third woman selling murukku part-time.

The community grew. And volunteers with entrepreneurial, marketing, communications, finance, and photography experience started pouring in to help.

That is how Rise and Thrive began in 2019.