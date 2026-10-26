Want to get ahead at work? This behavioural psychologist turns career challenges into games

When Ritika Datta founded Hakopi in 2023 to create diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) games, she reached out to female-led communities to find out if they wanted to feature her games at their events.

The behavioural psychologist had just moved to Singapore with her husband. Having previously built games for adult learners, she wanted to continue her work.

Her first event was co-organised by Moxy, a platform that drives structural change for women in the workplace, and Lean In Network, Singapore, a non-profit that connects women and empowers them to reach their career goals.

“It spiralled from there – in a good way,” she said. Of the 200 women in attendance, many were interested in bringing her to their organisations.

“The women’s community was just so much easier for me to get into, even from a networking perspective, because they were very warm and open to having conversations and trying out new things,” the 34-year-old told CNA Women.

The first two game sessions she ran were, coincidentally, women-centric. This became a “niche” for Hakopi and her portfolio grew from there.

SKILLS FOR GETTING AHEAD IN THE WORKPLACE

Datta’s games come in two buckets. The first are “games that change the world”. These aim to change the culture and how people work, tackling issues like belonging and allyship. The second are games to help you thrive in today’s world, teaching skills such as networking or getting more visibility in your career.

“If you have to wait for the world to become a better place before you do anything, you’re going to be waiting forever, so it has to work hand in hand,” she said.