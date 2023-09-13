These stay-at-home mums began blogging and using Instagram as an outlet, now they nurture online communities

When Ameera Binsemait had her first daughter in 2019, she felt torn. The then 28-year-old had a thriving career as a communications and marketing specialist, which she had built up over seven years. But what she wanted most was to be a stay-at-home mother (SAHM) and care for her daughter while witnessing her child’s milestones firsthand.

For another stay-at-home mother, Liang May, the decision to stop work came easily. When her first son was born in 2011, she knew she wanted to focus her time and energy on raising him.

After years in the hospitality industry, Liang quit her job as an assistant director in sales to become a stay-at-home mother.