She led ScamShield’s AI upgrade to help Singaporeans fight scams, from durians to NDP tickets and deepfakes
Against a surge of tech-driven scams, Open Government Products’ senior product manager Reshma Vasu led an AI-powered upgrade of the ScamShield app. She tells CNA Women how Singaporeans can stay safe online.
Scams are so commonplace today that many of us probably know someone who has fallen victim to one.
For Reshma Vasu, it was a beloved aunt. In December 2021, her aunt was scammed of a staggering S$500,000 – her entire retirement savings.
Her aunt is digitally savvy and used to work in a multinational company. Having just gotten her CPF savings, she was intending to migrate to Perth, Australia.
That was when she fell victim to a phishing scam involving OCBC bank. She was one of 790 victims, who lost a total of S$13.7 million.
Scammers had faked OCBC’s sender ID so the SMS appeared to come from the bank. These messages came with links to fraudulent websites designed to harvest victims’ online banking credentials, PINs and one-time passwords.
The scam was so sophisticated that Reshma’s aunt did not even know she had lost the money until a month later, in January 2022.
“She went into a terrible state,” Reshma recalled. “She refused to get out of bed and spent a lot of time crying."
OCBC eventually fully reimbursed her aunt along with other victims out of goodwill. But Reshma could not forget the emotional turmoil her aunt went through.
At that point, she was working on RedeemSG and CDC Vouchers in Open Government Products (OGP). So in December 2023, when she was asked to head the team revamping ScamShield to safeguard people from scams, she said yes. ScamShield is an app that blocks scam calls and SMSes and allows users to report scams.
In August 2024, she and her team rolled out an advanced AI-driven upgrade. It has since been downloaded 1.35 million times.
FIGHTING THE SURGE OF TECH-DRIVEN SCAMS
Following several years of increases, reported scam cases fell 26 per cent to 19,665 in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to the Singapore Police Force Mid-Year Scams and Cybercrime Brief 2025. Total losses fell by 12.6 per cent but the amount remained sobering at S$456.4 million.
Some scams typically involve smaller amounts but target thousands of people – for instance, recruitment scams where scammers posing as LinkedIn recruiters offer victims coveted jobs and ask for a small ‘fee’ for certification, Reshma, who is in her 30s, told CNA Women.
Others, such as investment scams, may wipe out entire bank accounts or CPF balances. Crypto scams, for instance, may direct victims to a platform that turns out to be a phishing site.
Even if the platform appears legitimate, it could be part of a Ponzi scheme. In such cases, scammers first solicit a small amount from victims and offer disproportionate ‘returns’ to build trust. Once the victims are convinced, they are lured into investing much larger amounts – tens of thousands or more – before scammers disappear with the money, Reshma said.
Technology has also enabled syndicates to run scams en masse. Where previously, scammers had to make one phone call or send one SMS at a time, now, they can use AI voice-cloning and bulk-calling software to call 10 people at the same time, Reshma added.
Such scams have filtered into every aspect of our lives. Their speed, scale and sophistication make it hard for the public to keep up.
There are fake old friends and new love interests asking for emergency financial assistance, as well as fake government officials claiming wrongdoing and threatening arrest, frozen accounts or legal trouble if victims don’t act immediately.
Reshma has even encountered scams of National Day Parade tickets for sale, and "cheap" Mao Shan Wang scams exploiting Singaporeans’ love for durians and discounts.
While scams used to begin with as SMS and calls, since the pandemic, most have shifted to WhatsApp and Telegram.
When first launched in 2020, ScamShield’s main function was to block scam calls and SMSes. However, with end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp and Telegram, it is harder for authorities to intercept scams in real time now, Reshma explained. This is why it was crucial to give users instant AI-powered feedback on potential scams to help deter engagement, she added.
The upgraded ScamShield app now enables users to upload a screenshot of a message, or check a phone number or website link and get immediate feedback on whether it had already been reported as a scam, or is likely to be one.
VIGILANCE AGAINST SCAMS
ScamShield senior product manager Reshma Vasu shares some tips.
Examine URLs before clicking: Look out for dashes, hyphens, and numbers where there shouldn’t be any – for instance, where the number “0” is used to replace the letter “O” in URLs with the company name.
Don’t scan suspicious QR codes: Malicious QR codes could install malware in your device that could put your data at risk, especially for Android devices. Sometimes, scammers may even paste a malicious QR code over legitimate ones such as a letter from a bank or government agency posted on noticeboards in community spaces.
Do not engage with unknown groups: If you have been added to a WhatsApp or Telegram group chat by someone you don’t know, that is a red flag.
Be sceptical of incredible deals: If something sounds like it is too good to be true, it probably is. Check on ScamShield, or speak to someone you trust for a sense check.
BUILDING AN INTELLIGENCE NETWORK
But the power of ScamShield goes beyond individual checks, said Reshma.
When users spot a suspected scam, they have the option to report it through the app. If the police determine that it is a scam, the number will be blocked by ScamShield, so that SMSes and calls from the number cannot reach other users.
With enough evidence, the police will also work with the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the Ministry of Home Affairs, telecommunications providers, and tech companies such as Meta, Telegram, Apple and Google to take down these numbers, Reshma added.
“You are not just protecting yourself by your checks and reports. There are 1.35 million users who check and submit reports. This data is used to disrupt (scams) at the national level. It is like an intelligence network,” she said.
Over the next few months, Reshma’s team is also working towards launching a feature that sends push notifications of new scam variants to ScamShield users who enable this function on their app.
FIGHTING SCAMS FROM THE GROUND UP
There are still some who have reservations about downloading ScamShield. One of the most cited reasons is privacy concerns, Reshma said.
“ScamShield is privacy preserving. If you enable permissions, we only read messages and screen calls that come in from unsaved contacts,” she reassured. All messages and calls from saved contacts, as well as apps, phone activity and subscriber information will remain private, she said.
Some are also lulled into a false sense of safety, she noted.
“Many have this misconception that people who fall prey to scams are 60 years old and above. But the statistics tell us that those who are between 21 and 59 years old – the digitally native, and laptop- and mobile-first demographic – make the bulk of scam victims,” said Reshma, citing the Scams and Cybercrime Brief 2024.
“I think that really comes down to the fact that if you believe you won’t be scammed, you don’t take enough protective measures. Scammers exploit that trust,” she added.
Scams are constantly evolving and scammers do not sleep, added Reshma. “They operate in different time zones, or run on shifts,” she said. The mother of a ten-year-old boy said her job is to constantly stay a step ahead of scammers.
This year, at OGP’s annual hackathon in January, where officers “build prototypes that tackle real problems in the community’, Reshma worked on AI Aunty.
It’s a bot designed to divert suspicious calls and engage scammers, wasting their time so they can’t reach potential victims. It runs in the back end and does not involve users directly. Currently in trial phase, this bot is likely to be launched at the end of the year.
Beyond government intervention, community effort is crucial, she added.
“You need to have a community, whether through an app (like ScamShield), or when sitting down in a community club together to share information.
“If you are not sure if something is a scam, and one person in your network checks and says it is probably not legit, that seeds some discomfort in your mind, and you won’t engage,” she said.
“But when you are very siloed and you don’t have tools to help yourself, then it becomes very difficult to extricate yourself from scams,” Reshma added.
CNA Women is a section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.