She led ScamShield’s AI upgrade to help Singaporeans fight scams, from durians to NDP tickets and deepfakes

Scams are so commonplace today that many of us probably know someone who has fallen victim to one.

For Reshma Vasu, it was a beloved aunt. In December 2021, her aunt was scammed of a staggering S$500,000 – her entire retirement savings.

Her aunt is digitally savvy and used to work in a multinational company. Having just gotten her CPF savings, she was intending to migrate to Perth, Australia.

That was when she fell victim to a phishing scam involving OCBC bank. She was one of 790 victims, who lost a total of S$13.7 million.

Scammers had faked OCBC’s sender ID so the SMS appeared to come from the bank. These messages came with links to fraudulent websites designed to harvest victims’ online banking credentials, PINs and one-time passwords.

The scam was so sophisticated that Reshma’s aunt did not even know she had lost the money until a month later, in January 2022.

“She went into a terrible state,” Reshma recalled. “She refused to get out of bed and spent a lot of time crying."

OCBC eventually fully reimbursed her aunt along with other victims out of goodwill. But Reshma could not forget the emotional turmoil her aunt went through.

At that point, she was working on RedeemSG and CDC Vouchers in Open Government Products (OGP). So in December 2023, when she was asked to head the team revamping ScamShield to safeguard people from scams, she said yes. ScamShield is an app that blocks scam calls and SMSes and allows users to report scams.