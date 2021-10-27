6 female entrepreneurs pledge portion of November sales to support services for women
These businesses are giving a portion of their proceeds towards support services for women as part of the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations' inaugural Gift of Giving campaign.
Started planning your schedule for November yet? When you do, consider penning in visits to these female-owned businesses in Singapore, all of whom will put a portion of their proceeds towards support services for women.
Next month, the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO) launches its inaugural Gift of Giving campaign, during which it will partner with six women-led businesses to help fund its initiatives.
The initiatives include Star Shelter, which provides a safe temporary refuge for women and their children who are victims of family violence, and Maintenance Support Central, where those who struggle with spousal and child maintenance can receive advice.
The money will also go towards the Inspiring Girls International initiative, which is dedicated to raising the aspirations of young girls between the ages of 11 and 17, as well as BoardAgender, which provides a forum to facilitate a greater awareness of the benefits of gender balanced business and the advancement of women into senior leadership roles.
"As we celebrate the Year of the SG Women in 2021, we want to introduce more opportunities for Singaporean women to contribute to their communities in a meaningful way. We are very thankful to the women who have come forward to work with us and support us in this campaign," said SCWO's President Junie Foo.
"We hope the Gift of Giving campaign will encourage women to support each other and create a sense of community."
"SCWO believes that by leaning in with the various women communities, we can impact the women in our daily lives. Through the campaign, we hope to raise public awareness of the SCWO and its activities that empower and uplift women across all walks of life," said the organisation's CEO Angel Chan.
The entrepreneurs participating in this campaign are Pek Lay Peng, founder of Asian fashion curation platform Society A, Bernadette Giam from Creative Eateries, Motherswork CEO Sharon Wong, Trehaus CEO Elaine Kim, Porcelain founder Pauline Ng, and Jessica Felicia from fitness studio Barre 2 Barre.
To support this initiative, customers simply need to spend at any of the following businesses during the month of November. Those who want to donate directly to SCWO can do so on its website.
- Barre 2 Barre offers fitness classes at its studio in Chinatown.
- Creative Eateries owns 14 F&B brands including Bangkok Jam, Barossa, Flaming Don, Patara, Siam Kitchen and Suki-ya.
- Motherswork, which sells everything parents might need for themselves and their children, has an online store and four physical shops islandwide.
- Porcelain is a facial spa with three outlets across Singapore and an online store selling products from its in-house skincare line.
- Society A's online shop stocks accessories, beauty and clothing brands from around the region including Edge of Ember, MAX.TAN, Minjukim, Nodspark, Peggy Hartanto and Rooki Beauty.
- Trehaus is a Silicon Valley-inspired preschool and childcare located at Funan Mall.
"Initiatives that support women are close to my heart. The Gift of Giving campaign is especially meaningful as it supports women who need the most help in our community," said Pek, who is also an SCWO board member.
"I hope the boys, girls, women and men of Singapore are able to know SCWO better and contribute to this campaign, and we can all play a part to support the vision and purpose that SCWO strives to achieve for the women of Singapore."
