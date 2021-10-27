6 female entrepreneurs pledge portion of November sales to support services for women

"As we celebrate the Year of the SG Women in 2021, we want to introduce more opportunities for Singaporean women to contribute to their communities in a meaningful way. We are very thankful to the women who have come forward to work with us and support us in this campaign," said SCWO's President Junie Foo.

"We hope the Gift of Giving campaign will encourage women to support each other and create a sense of community."

"SCWO believes that by leaning in with the various women communities, we can impact the women in our daily lives. Through the campaign, we hope to raise public awareness of the SCWO and its activities that empower and uplift women across all walks of life," said the organisation's CEO Angel Chan.

The entrepreneurs participating in this campaign are Pek Lay Peng, founder of Asian fashion curation platform Society A, Bernadette Giam from Creative Eateries, Motherswork CEO Sharon Wong, Trehaus CEO Elaine Kim, Porcelain founder Pauline Ng, and Jessica Felicia from fitness studio Barre 2 Barre.

To support this initiative, customers simply need to spend at any of the following businesses during the month of November. Those who want to donate directly to SCWO can do so on its website.

Barre 2 Barre offers fitness classes at its studio in Chinatown.

Creative Eateries owns 14 F&B brands including Bangkok Jam, Barossa, Flaming Don, Patara, Siam Kitchen and Suki-ya.

Motherswork, which sells everything parents might need for themselves and their children, has an online store and four physical shops islandwide.

Porcelain is a facial spa with three outlets across Singapore and an online store selling products from its in-house skincare line.

Society A's online shop stocks accessories, beauty and clothing brands from around the region including Edge of Ember, MAX.TAN, Minjukim, Nodspark, Peggy Hartanto and Rooki Beauty.

Trehaus is a Silicon Valley-inspired preschool and childcare located at Funan Mall.

"Initiatives that support women are close to my heart. The Gift of Giving campaign is especially meaningful as it supports women who need the most help in our community," said Pek, who is also an SCWO board member.

"I hope the boys, girls, women and men of Singapore are able to know SCWO better and contribute to this campaign, and we can all play a part to support the vision and purpose that SCWO strives to achieve for the women of Singapore."