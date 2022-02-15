‘I felt like it’s my fault’: When it’s much more difficult to get pregnant again

It’s possible for women to overcome secondary infertility and get pregnant, said Dr Agarwal, depending on their ovarian reserve (the number of eggs remaining in the ovaries) at the time. If the reserve is low, then your chances are low; if it’s normal, then you have a fair chance at conceiving.

“Some women are born with a very low number of eggs or they have low ovarian reserve due to a previous ovarian cyst surgery or endometriosis,” she noted.

WHEN TO SEEK COUNSELLING HELP

Couples should seek help when they feel strong anxiety in their efforts to conceive, and when they feel the need to obsessively control everything about it, suggested Yeo, the psychologist from Thomson Medical Centre who spoke at the webinar.

Inappropriate guilt or avoidance behaviours, such as avoiding people with babies or the baby and children’s section in stores, might be signs to look out for.

Support groups, such as Fertility Support SG, are important as they allow women to connect with others who have gone or are going through the same issues, said Dr Chieng.