How to transform faux self-care into real self-care – and protect your mental health

When she was 28, Dr Pooja Lakshmin blew up her life: She left a less-than-a-year-old marriage, dropped out of her psychiatry residency at the Stanford University School of Medicine and joined a cult in San Francisco that practiced healing through orgasmic meditation.

“My Indian parents were really proud of me,” she said, sarcastically, in a recent interview with The New York Times.

At the time, she said, she felt “powerless”.

“I had gone into medicine with this belief that I was going to help people, but instead, I would have a patient who was unhoused, and the only thing that I could offer them was Zoloft.”

With its focus on female pleasure, the cult fed Dr Lakshmin’s growing interest in women’s health. But after nearly two years immersed in the group’s spiritual practices, she felt just as disillusioned as before.

She moved back into her parents’ home near Reading, Pennsylvania, and started to rebuild her life. “I turned 30 in my childhood bedroom,” she said. “I was depressed and almost suicidal.”

Now, a decade later, Dr Lakshmin is a clinical psychiatrist in Austin, Texas, who works mainly with women, including mothers; an assistant professor of psychiatry, specialising in women’s health, at the George Washington University School of Medicine; and an entrepreneur.

She has also just published her first book Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included), which draws on case studies from her practice and research to explain why the “self-care” practices offered to women today aren’t working.