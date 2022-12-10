How do you practise self-care as a new mum? Listen to this Womankind podcast episode with Sheila Sim
On the fifth episode of the Womankind podcast, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat talk to local model and actress Sheila Sim about the practical realities of self-care in the early postpartum days.
In the fifth episode of CNA Women's podcast Womankind, local model and actress Sheila Sim joins Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat in a discussion about the practical realities of self-care in the fog and chaos of the early postpartum days.
What works and what's wishful thinking? And how do you balance your family's needs with your own? Click below to listen to Sim's personal accounts of life as a mum of one, with another on the way.
Listen to previous Womankind episodes:
CNA Women is a section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.