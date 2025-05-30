'Art should be for everyone': She started Senisini for youths to meet, create art and make new friends

The lights in the room are dim, but the walls burst with bright, vibrant colours, vivid shadows, and beautiful patterns – a montage of batik, tie-dye, shadow puppetry and more. I was at an art jamming session, or an art club, as Senisini calls it, and I was floored.

Senisini means "art here" in Malay, and the ground-up organisation, founded by Iffah Syafiqah Yusof, provides a creative space for youths.

A commercial analyst by day but an artist at heart, the 26-year-old Singaporean told CNA Women that Senisini began as a passion project with a few friends in August 2024.

Whether it’s doodling on her economics notes or filming random snippets of student life in London, England, where she did her master’s degree, her hands are always moving, always itching to start something new.

The art club I attended took place in March this year at Sultan Gate, situated next to the Ramadan bazaar at Kampong Glam. I tried to get a closer look at the artwork on the walls, but the room was packed.

People were lying down, sitting on the floor, or standing by the walls. Everyone was creating something – from drawing slanted flowers with broken crayons to mixing clips on their phones to make a spontaneous reel.