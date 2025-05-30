'Art should be for everyone': She started Senisini for youths to meet, create art and make new friends
Iffah Syafiqah Yusof and her friends wanted to provide opportunities for young people to come together and create art without feeling judged. Senisini’s art clubs are a free-for-all platform for anyone to draw, paint, edit Instagram reels, or create picture collages.
The lights in the room are dim, but the walls burst with bright, vibrant colours, vivid shadows, and beautiful patterns – a montage of batik, tie-dye, shadow puppetry and more. I was at an art jamming session, or an art club, as Senisini calls it, and I was floored.
Senisini means "art here" in Malay, and the ground-up organisation, founded by Iffah Syafiqah Yusof, provides a creative space for youths.
A commercial analyst by day but an artist at heart, the 26-year-old Singaporean told CNA Women that Senisini began as a passion project with a few friends in August 2024.
Whether it’s doodling on her economics notes or filming random snippets of student life in London, England, where she did her master’s degree, her hands are always moving, always itching to start something new.
The art club I attended took place in March this year at Sultan Gate, situated next to the Ramadan bazaar at Kampong Glam. I tried to get a closer look at the artwork on the walls, but the room was packed.
People were lying down, sitting on the floor, or standing by the walls. Everyone was creating something – from drawing slanted flowers with broken crayons to mixing clips on their phones to make a spontaneous reel.
There was no presentation, no central event, just people doing their own thing with materials provided by Senisini, such as newspaper clippings, cardboard, markers, crayons, and even a laptop to create their own PowerPoint slides. It was free-for-all artistic expression.
When I spoke with some of the participants, I got the sense that while many of these people seemed like old friends, they had actually just met at the event.
“I didn’t know her before this, we literally just met 10 minutes ago,” said Aisyah, 21, of the girl she was leaning against. “We both came alone. She was next to me, we were drawing on the cardboard, and we wanted to use the same marker. It was funny.”
Iffah smiled when I told her about the exchange. Fostering camaraderie among young people – something she has observed at the art clubs – is one of the reasons why she started the initiative.
“I’ve always been into the arts and drawing and creating something, and I know many others who are too. So we thought, why not start a space where people can do just that?” she said.
ART JAMMING SESSIONS THAT ANYONE CAN JOIN
Iffah describes Senisini as an initiative that aims to make art and creativity accessible to young people.
Emphasis is placed on the word “accessible”, not just in terms of having different people try their hand at art, but also in making the experience welcoming, less intimidating, and, as Gen Z folks would say, no gatekeeping.
Like the art club I attended, Senisini’s programmes create a warm, open space where people can come and make art, regardless of talent. Their events are roving and part of the charm is the spontaneity – Senisini has had art jamming sessions in the middle of Haji Lane, in malls and shophouses, at HDB void decks, and even in restaurants.
This idea of a welcoming, non-judgemental space to express oneself creatively began when Iffah was in London.
“Every other Tuesday afternoon, I’d go to this space where I’d join a bunch of people, most of whom were strangers to me, and draw,” Iffah said.
And she absolutely loved it.
“It was so chill. There were so many materials – markers, paper, cardboard, glitter, crayons, dried leaves – anything could be used to create something. After about two hours at that art club, I’d feel so refreshed, de-stressed and full of energy.”
The only thing was, most of these sessions were accompanied by alcohol. Drinks were served throughout, and a lot of people would be drinking, which Iffah wasn’t comfortable with.
“That’s when I started thinking about the idea of running my own art club back home, in a way that people like me could also enjoy.”
The seed of that idea stayed with her until mid-2024, when it began to bloom. The more she juggled the demands of her analyst job, the more she realised how much she needed to make time for her creative side.
When she shared the idea of an art club with her friends, they were equally enthusiastic.
“I thought, fine, let’s just start something and see where it goes,” Iffah said.
The first Senisini art club was a humble table at the Muhammadiyah Welfare Home Charity Festival, a fundraising event for the boys from the home. Iffah gathered a few friends, brought along art supplies, and the boys joined in to create art with them at the table.
“I was so moved to see how the boys and their families were enjoying themselves,” Iffah said. “I felt that art should be for everyone. Doesn’t matter how good or bad you think you are, I want to make it possible for you to express yourself through art.”
From there, Iffah went on to organise pop-up art jamming sessions at unassuming public spaces, including the open area next to Nur Fayidha Restaurant at Sultan Gate, 60 ALLEY Bakes & Coffee at Arab Street and The Ground Theatre at *SCAPE.
At these sessions, similar to the charity festival, Iffah and her friends would bring boxes filled with art materials, lay down cardboard or large sheets of paper, and put up a sign that read “MAKE ART 4 FREE”, alongside other signs explaining what the initiative was about.
Anyone is welcome to come and create pieces which they can either keep or add to Senisini’s collage collections.
“People would be curious. They’d come, take photos, and most would even sit down and join us to create something. And suddenly, we’re friends,” Iffah said.
Doesn’t matter how good or bad you think you are, I want to make it possible for you to express yourself through art.
From there, more programme ideas began to emerge – all centred on creative expression.
Senisini has since introduced a film club, with the most recent session held in early May at restaurant and event space Mahmud’s Tandoor.
The film club welcomes anyone: Budding videographers, TikTok or Instagram short-video hobbyists and seasoned film students. Anyone interested in storytelling through film or video is invited to share a work-in-progress, and the audience can offer feedback.
Senisini also hosts “Show & Tell” sessions.
These are pop-up events at various venues where individuals or groups can register to present any form of artwork – be it a papier-mache project, a film presentation for school, a design concept for a job portfolio, or a photo essay.
Some of these sessions have been done in collaboration with non-profits like Mercy Relief, raising funds for humanitarian crises such as the one in Gaza. The attendance at these events ranges from 10 to over 100.
Anyone can join to present their artwork, Iffah said. “As long as it’s respectful and sensible, we’re open.
“Art used to be seen as this lofty pursuit that only talented people could do.
“And I respect individual artists who hone their craft and work hard to create something beautiful, but there should also be space for people who just want to enjoy art for fun, for self-expression.”
A CRAVING FOR IN-PERSON INTERACTIONS
One defining feature of Senisini is its focus on bringing people together to do something meaningful.
The desire to have in-person gatherings isn’t exactly new. It aligns with many current trends, like joining running groups, book clubs, or singing with strangers.
It reflects something deeper among young people today, Iffah said. “There’s definitely a craving for more in-person events, more interactions on the ground, more face-to-face communication away from the screens we spend so much time on.
“That’s the thing about these in-person events, we may not have much in common, but when we sit down and create something together, we share a moment,” she said, just like the two girls I met at the art club.
There should also be space for people who just want to enjoy art for fun, for self-expression.
Iffah is especially grateful for the steady and spontaneous growth of the community.
She is brimming with ideas for other types of “random” art gatherings, such as drawing during museum trips or photography walks while skateboarding.
Iffah noted that Senisini began less than a year ago, with a core team of full-time students and working adults. Yet, the platform has been growing steadily, with fortnightly events and multiple collaborations with other organisations.
“It’s been nice to see people from literally anywhere come together to create something – anything,” Iffah said.
“I think the community’s growth comes from how long the need has gone unmet, and it’s lovely to see Senisini filling that gap in the local art community.”
