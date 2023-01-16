Meet the scientist who unlocks the X-factor in food: She ‘dissects’ nuggets and listens to the sizzle of patties

She spends her day tasting food, watching others enjoy their food and thinking about food. From cheese and chips to soda and patties, Loo Ying Yan is obsessed with it all.

How would she describe a bottle of orange soda? Some might use words like “citrusy” or “refreshing”. For Loo, the experience goes way beyond that. She is looking for nuances such as woodiness, oiliness (the oil being released when you stick your thumb into a freshly peeled orange) and aldehydic (the peely notes that come from the white part of the orange).

No, Loo is not a food critic, food editor or a chef. The 37-year-old is, in fact, a scientist. For the past 15 years, Loo has been a sensory scientist at Kerry, a food company that conducts studies and experiments to improve the taste and nutrition of food.

If you have a soft spot for a particular brand of potato chips, or an undying loyalty for a particular brand of soda, you probably have someone like Loo to thank for it.

A large part of Loo’s job involves identifying the X-factor in food products that gets you hooked. With the information she gathers, she helps food scientists create new launches and line extensions, as well as modify existing products so that they are healthier and tastier.