8 things for kids and families to do this September school holidays

Most parents of school-going children will tell you that the September holidays aren’t really a “true” break. If you have kids taking the national exams this year, it’s just a few short weeks to the PSLE, while those doing the O Levels are likely to be in the middle of their preliminary exams.

It’s not much different for other schoolkids, with many gearing up for the year-end tests and exams.

But as parents, we know our kids need a break – especially with the pandemic putting paid to any short breaks we might have taken during this time, and with kids experiencing months-long cabin fever from being cooped up at home.

Here are some activities the family might enjoy.

ART-ZOO WONDER GARDENS AT GARDENS BY THE BAY

As part of the Children’s Festival, join Bruno Bear and Little Kong with their other giant inflatable friends at the Supertree Grove.