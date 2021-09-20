Shame, guilt and self-blame: Why sex assault victims don’t come forward

It took 36-year-old Elizabeth Teo nearly 15 years to come to terms with an abusive relationship she was coerced into when she was just 19. The man was 20 years older than her – she saw him as a spiritual mentor, and they met frequently to pray together then.

“One day during one of these meetings, he grabbed my hand and said, ‘You caused me to fall in love with you. Now you cannot get out of the relationship’,” recalled Teo.

With that, her three-and-a-half year nightmare began. Teo alleged that between 2004 and 2007, the man would take advantage of her almost daily when they met in his car.

“He would pry my lips open and teeth open … with his tongue and then explore my oral cavities and kiss me heavily,” she said. She claimed that the incidents escalated on a few occasions.

“He digitally penetrated me maybe three or four times … When it happened, I would look at the religious symbol hanging on his rearview mirror, and I would just pray to God, please take my soul away so whatever he was doing, he was doing to my body,” Teo said.

Teo said the relationship eventually ended when “his conscience got the better of him”.

But she never spoke up against her alleged assailant. “I was really ashamed because he was married … I blamed myself for the sexual abuse, that I didn’t push him away hard enough, I didn't run away hard enough. I didn't say no loud enough,” Teo said.

Her turning point came in 2018, when a therapist helped her see she was not at fault for what happened. She filed a police report in July that year.

“I knew there might be a chance that nothing is going to happen … But I don't know whether he has done it to any other girls, and it's about protecting other people too... And I wished he knew the pain he put me through,” she said.

After one-and-a-half years of investigations, the authorities decided not to take further action in Teo’s case. While that conclusion was hard to accept, she said she did not regret making the police report.

“At least he knows that I wanted to pursue the case, hopefully that made him scared for a while,” she added.