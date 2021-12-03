70% of sexually active women in midlife experience sexual dysfunction: NUHS study

The majority of women in Singapore who are in midlife and are sexually active, experience sexual dysfunction, according to a new study led by the National University Health System (NUHS).

The study, which was unveiled at a media briefing on Wednesday (Dec 1), used questionnaires to get a comprehensive look at the female respondents' health, including aspects such as physical function, bone health, menopausal health and urogenital health.

Of the 1,048 Chinese, Malay and Indian women aged 45 to 69 years old who were surveyed, 57 per cent were found to be sexually active, according to the study.

Of these, 70 per cent experienced female sexual dysfunction, which is characterised by a lack of sexual interest or arousal, an inability to orgasm and/or experience genital pain.

The study also highlighted risk factors associated with female sexual dysfunction, which include vaginal dryness, increasing age, post-menopausal status, menstruation, not having given birth, higher depressive symptoms, lower body mass index and weaker handgrip strength.