Study finds younger Singaporeans more divided on gender roles, younger men more accepting of spousal violence

Preliminary findings from a study on gender norms by SG Her Empowerment (SHE) found that young men and women in Singapore are more divided in their views on traditional gender roles compared with their older counterparts.

The gender equality non-profit organisation found that the gender gap was widest among Gen Zs, while baby boomers and those older had relatively similar views.

The study defined Gen Z as those born in 1997 or later, millennials as those born between 1981 and 1996, Gen X as those born between 1965 and 1980, and baby boomers and older as those born in 1964 or earlier.

Called the Gender Norms Perceptions Study, researchers also found that compared with older men, Gen Z and millennial men were more likely to agree with or be neutral about spousal violence.

The study is based on responses from 2,087 Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 15 and above who participated in a survey conducted in December 2025.

Natalie Chia, SHE’s director of research, said the study aims to track Singaporeans’ attitudes towards gender norms across areas such as work, family, finance, health and safety.

The preliminary findings come amid growing global discussions about gender norms and issues, such as the case of a 19-year-old male in Singapore who was radicalised online by violent incel ideology, Chia added.

“We wanted to understand how these beliefs shaped the way people relate to one another in local society,” Chia told CNA Women. “Many recent cases highlighted the importance of having informed, evidence-based conversations about gender norms in Singapore.”

She added that the study was intended to provide evidence of Singaporeans' attitudes towards gender norms to inform future dialogue, recommendations and policy discussions.

A fuller set of results will be released in early 2027.

YOUNGER MEN MORE LIKELY TO ACCEPT SPOUSAL VIOLENCE

One of the initial findings was that Gen Z and millennial men were more likely to condone violence between husband and wife, compared with older men.

As a whole, around 80 per cent of respondents disagreed that there were situations where it would be acceptable for a husband to beat his wife, and vice versa.

However, when asked if there were situations in which spousal violence was acceptable, 30 per cent of millennial and Gen Z men agreed or were neutral, compared with 20 per cent of baby boomer and older males.

Among women, attitudes were more consistent across age groups. Less than 20 per cent of all female respondents generally agreed or were neutral on whether spousal violence was acceptable.

Chia explained that the perception younger men have towards spousal violence could be due to the greater access they have to sexual content.

“Younger Singaporeans grew up with more access to sexual content than those in previous generations, especially content with depictions of coercion and violence,” Chia said.

“Based on a SHE study in 2024 on online spaces for men and women, young men were also more likely than young women to encounter adult nudity and sexual content incidentally through algorithms and the way social media platforms are designed for men, not because the boys are purposely seeking it out.

“A generation encountering this kind of content at scale is likely to have its sense of what’s acceptable shaped by it.”

YOUNGER MEN AND WOMEN MORE DIVIDED ON TRADITIONAL GENDER ROLES

The study also found a widening gap between younger women and men in their views on traditional gender roles – younger women were more likely to reject traditional societal expectations of both women and men.

Men, however, were relatively consistent in their views across the different generations.

Among Gen Z respondents, 54 per cent of women disagreed that a woman’s main role in society is to be a wife, compared with 29 per cent of men.

Among baby boomers and older respondents, the gap was narrower: 39 per cent of women disagreed with the statement, compared with 27 per cent of men.

A similar trend was seen in views on men’s roles. In the study, 50 per cent of Gen Z women disagreed that a man’s main role in society is to be a husband, compared with 26 per cent of Gen Z men.

Meanwhile, among baby boomers and older respondents, 35 per cent of women disagreed with the statement, compared with 24 per cent of men.

Chia said the widening gap in attitudes among younger Singaporeans could make it harder for young men and women to find common ground when discussing gender issues, as they find it difficult to agree with one another.

“It is high time we rethink and grow the consensus between women and men for future generations,” she added.

GENDER STEREOTYPES HARM BOTH MEN AND WOMEN

The study also found that traditional gender stereotypes disadvantage both women and men. This is despite more men in Singapore taking on caregiving responsibilities traditionally associated with women, and more women becoming their families’ primary breadwinners.

The impact was evident in the workplace. Out of all the respondents who took parental leave, half reported negative experiences at work.

Men were more likely to report employment setbacks, such as not being hired for a job, while women were more likely to report career development setbacks, including fewer opportunities for advancement.

“The results point towards how, while women are penalised when they don’t conform to expectations that they be caring and nurturing, men face the same problem but in the opposite way,” Chia said.

“For men, taking parental leave or requesting flexi-work arrangements runs counter to the ‘men are breadwinners’ stereotype, since it means stepping away from work and into caregiving.

“This leads to real stigma, including not being hired because he has plans to take paternity leave, or because he asked for flexi-work arrangements.”

Chia added: “It is a loss for us, as a society, that such stigma persists, more so that caregiving and providing are seen as being in tension. A man who spends more time caregiving is also providing for his family, through his presence and attention.

“There’s also a risk that real frustration gets redirected into a narrative that blames gender equity, blames women, for problems neither caused,” Chia said.

She added that gender stereotypes prevent both men and women in Singapore from thriving in the workplace and at home.

“Tackling stereotypes towards women and men can help everyone pursue opportunities to their fullest potential,” she said. “It's on us, as a society, to keep doing the work of rethinking what caring and providing actually mean, for women and men alike.”

