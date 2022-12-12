For new mums, self-care could be as simple as setting the intention to stay healthy: Sheila Sim

When local actress and model Sheila Sim had her first child in 2020, she felt out of her depth.

Sim had spent months poring over books about pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum motherhood, but when her daughter Layla was born, she realised she might as well hadn’t read anything.

“When the baby actually arrives on Earth in your arms, you realise that everything you’ve read is fiction. You actually have to figure it out yourself and find your own way,” said the 38-year-old.

Such is the unpredictability of motherhood, especially in the months after the baby is delivered, that Sim – a long-time mental health advocate – struggled to even think about her wellbeing.