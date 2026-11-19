A CHILDHOOD MARKED BY TRAUMA

Some of Ng’s earliest memories were of her parents shouting and physically fighting. Ng spent multiple nights at the police station.

“My parents were separated as early as I can remember,” recalled Ng, the youngest of four children.

Both her father, a taxi driver, and her mother, a public servant, struggled with mental health issues, Ng told CNA Women.

“My mum would use markers, crayons and paint to write our names, phone numbers and IC numbers on the wall and mirrors at home, cursing us,” she recalled.

Her father also shared his suicide ideation with the young Ng.

Meals were irregular and Ng often went hungry. “Eventually, when I was 10, my dad got me a small frying pan and I learned how to cook for myself,” she said.

Her parents divorced when she was 11 but continued living together because they could not afford separate homes.

After the divorce, her parents stopped cooking altogether. Given S$30 a week for food, she ate just one meal a day.

At the age of 13, Ng was 10kg underweight. Sometimes, she even fainted from hunger.

“I could not see anything. There would be ringing in my ears. Blind and deaf, I would crawl from my bedroom to the kitchen to find something in the fridge or cupboards. Eventually, we ran out of food, so I started eating uncooked expired instant noodles,” she recalled.

WHEN THE PAIN BECAME TOO MUCH

After a childhood of neglect, her mother’s suicide finally tipped Ng over the edge. She started self-harming and tried to take her life by overdosing on antidepressants at the age of 14.

“I thought, since my mother could go, I can too. There was no one looking after me. There was nothing that I really cared about. I had no more dreams or aspirations,” she said.