Gig girls: Meet 4 women in Singapore who have fulfilling day jobs but started passion-filled side hustles

An increasing number of women in Singapore are balancing two careers. These women have a primary profession – or "day" job – but also have a side hustle, whether as a freelancer, entrepreneur or doing part-time work.

The reasons behind their dual career paths are as varied as the women themselves and the gigs they take on – fibre artist, pet ferry service, local tourist guide, and climbing wall route setter.

For some, it’s a practical way to support themselves. For others, it’s a chance to tap into their creativity and passions, exploring interests that go beyond their day jobs. No matter the motivation, these women are proving that with hard work and a little bit of hustle, they can create fulfilling lives that reflect who they are.

CREATIVE DIRECTOR BY DAY, FIBRE ARTIST BY NIGHT

Alice Kirwan, 32