Fashion wasn’t designed for people with special needs or disabilities – this designer wants to change that

From afar, it seemed like just a T-shirt – the simplest of clothing staples. But the OneTee took a year to come together.

Designed by Elisa Lim, founder of adaptive fashion label Will and Well, the details on the garment are the combined wish-list of 20 people, most with disabilities or other conditions, such as visual impairment, muscular dystrophy, stroke, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and dwarfism.

For many of them, even wearing a T-shirt could be difficult. So on a Saturday morning last year, they came together, some in their wheelchairs and with caregivers, to reinvent it.

The wide head opening makes the T-shirt easier to slip on, even with physical limitations, brain tumours, or breathing and feeding tubes attached to the face. Waist slits keep the fabric from bunching up in a wheelchair. Extra fabric at the back covers bottoms fully while seated.

The words “Project OneTee” are embossed in braille for the visually impaired. Three pop-its are sewn in to soothe anxiety.