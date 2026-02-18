She turned her pen-clicking habit into a pop-up business making fidget clickers in Singapore
For anyone who can’t stop clicking pens, twirling their hair or tapping tables, Singaporean product designer Jennifer Ang has turned that habit into customised, locally inspired fidget keychains she 3D-prints at home.
It was a little before Christmas in 2025. In a Housing Development Board flat in Bukit Panjang, five 3D printers ran through the night.
For 18 hours, they did not stop printing. Plastic was melted, and layer by layer, like kueh lapis, little keycaps took shape.
These Heyo.makers keycaps are not your typical QWERTY keys. Some had smiley faces, others, cursive fonts, cute characters, and even iconic Singapore kueh and snacks.
Though these keycaps can be used in a custom keyboard, they are not created for that purpose. Instead, they are designed to be mixed and matched in a keypad-like base that is not connected to any device at all.
Known as fidget clickers, these can be hooked onto bags and clicked on-the-go for stress relief.
“A fidget clicker is like a toy you use to fidget,” explained Jennifer Ang, solopreneur of Heyo.makers, a 3D printing customised gift shop that makes these clickers.
“Many of us fidget as a way of emotional self-regulation. We may click on a pen, twirl our hair, play with jewellery or tap on the table to soothe anxiety.
“That is how fidget clickers work. And in some ways, they can be a habit replacement – to fidget in a nicer way,” the 34-year-old said.
People have been using fidget cubes, poppers, clickers, and spinners to occupy restless fingers for a while now, she added.
Since starting her heyo.makers pop-up in end-October 2025, Ang has sold more than 1,000 fidget clickers. Details on upcoming pop-ups are available on the brand’s Instagram account @heyo.makers.
SELF-SOOTHING TOYS
A product designer, Ang has a longstanding habit of clicking on her pen when sketching ideas.
“I find the click and bump therapeutic. It distracts me from whatever is troubling me at the moment, and helps me to focus on the task,” she told CNA Women.
When Ang noticed that her computer’s mechanical keyboard had the same therapeutic quality, she put the two ideas together to create her own fidget clicker.
She later found out that similar clickers already exist in the market, coming in all shapes and sizes, including tortoise and cupcake designs. But what makes Ang’s different is that the customisable keycaps are designed by her.
Ang’s clicker base comes in different sizes ranging from one to nine keycaps. Customers can pick from more than 400 different keycap designs to make their own clicker. Prices range from S$8 to S$48.
Depending on their fidgeting preference, they can choose between three types of clickers – one version produces a loud click and bump; one produces a bump only; and one is almost silent.
FOR THE LOVE OF 3D PRINTERS
It all started with a fascination with 3D printers, which Ang used for the first time when she was an Industrial Design student at Nanyang Polytechnic.
“As a product designer, I found it so amazing that 3D printers can turn ideas into reality almost instantly. You can do testing within hours, without sending it to a supplier for mock-ups and waiting a week,” she said.
Her love for 3D printers grew when she started her first job as an industrial designer at a design consultancy firm. There, she also taught courses to students on product design and 3D printing.
In 2016, she quit her full-time job and switched to a part-time role at her company to make time to study for a Bachelor of Design by the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) and Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). She subsequently ran her business offering product design services and courses from 2017.
That was also when she bought her first starter 3D printer from Taobao on impulse – a S$150 device that arrived at her doorstep in more than 100 parts. “I spent three weekends putting it together,” she laughed.
With this printer, Ang designed and printed her ideas as a hobby. But during the pandemic when lessons were suspended, she began thinking about what she could design and sell as a side hustle.
That was how Ang started selling customised keychains, coasters, bag tags and phone stands on Shopee. “Everyone was doing Zoom meetings then, so the phone stands sold quite well,” she recalled.
But printing these customised items with a starter printer was tedious and slow – a small item might take an hour to print, she said.
Ang invested in better 3D printers, eventually acquiring a total of 13 over the years. She currently only uses five of the higher quality models and has given away or sold the others.
In 2021, Ang began offering her products on Lazada and Carousell, and in 2023, on TikTok as well. With that, her side hustle grew into a sustainable business. Wanting to expand, Ang decided to venture into pop-ups.
But she realised that these product offerings were not well-suited for a pop-up format – customers could not be expected to wait an hour for the product to be printed. That’s when she came up with the idea of fidget clickers.
WHEN IT FINALLY CLICKS
Around end October 2025, Ang ran her first pop-up at PLQ Mall in Paya Lebar, selling fidget clickers she designed and printed at home.
For her first day, she printed some 200 keycaps. But she was worried that no one would take to them. “I even thought of a backup plan to sell house-unit signages if that happens,” she admitted.
But business was brisk and she sold around 30 clickers with 120 keycaps in total on her first day.
“I thought that fidget clickers would appeal more to kids, but it turns out that adults like them as well, especially women,” Ang said. The most popular keycaps are cute characters and Singapore kueh, dim sum and snacks, she added.
“Some people even spend half an hour or more of their lunchtime choosing the keycaps to customise their clickers,” she laughed.
Over the next five weeks of her PLQ pop-up, Ang’s clickers continued to sell well. So, for the next few months, Ang did more pop-ups at Clementi Mall, Hillard Mall, AMK Hub and Tampines 1.
Because these clickers were highly customised from 400 different keycaps, Ang finds them hard to sell online, and only offers them exclusively at her pop-ups. However, she also continues to run her online business selling keychains, phone stands and bag tags on e-commerce platforms.
Running consecutive pop-ups can be tiring, Ang said. She runs her store from 11am to 9pm or 10pm each day, excluding travel time. Upon returning home, she prints products to fulfil orders for her online business, working late into the night.
Ang confessed that she never expected fidgeting to be a career path.
“When I first chose to be a product designer, I thought I’d be making more serious stuff like keyboards, computers, customisable laptops or other hardware,” she laughed.
But Ang finds this unexpectedly fulfilling.
“What I love most is the chance to bring my own ideas to life while connecting directly with customers. Seeing people enjoy what I create is incredibly rewarding,” she said.
Of course, there are still moments of uncertainty. “Sometimes, I feel scared and am not sure if I’m on the right track,” she admitted.
But shaking off her self-doubt, Ang added that she plans to continue to create trendy keycaps, and perhaps even expand her product offerings to custom keyboards or other types of fidgets.
“I believe 3D printing technology will keep getting better, and once you know how to do 3D design, the possibilities are endless,” she said.
