She turned her pen-clicking habit into a pop-up business making fidget clickers in Singapore

It was a little before Christmas in 2025. In a Housing Development Board flat in Bukit Panjang, five 3D printers ran through the night.

For 18 hours, they did not stop printing. Plastic was melted, and layer by layer, like kueh lapis, little keycaps took shape.

These Heyo.makers keycaps are not your typical QWERTY keys. Some had smiley faces, others, cursive fonts, cute characters, and even iconic Singapore kueh and snacks.

Though these keycaps can be used in a custom keyboard, they are not created for that purpose. Instead, they are designed to be mixed and matched in a keypad-like base that is not connected to any device at all.

Known as fidget clickers, these can be hooked onto bags and clicked on-the-go for stress relief.

“A fidget clicker is like a toy you use to fidget,” explained Jennifer Ang, solopreneur of Heyo.makers, a 3D printing customised gift shop that makes these clickers.

“Many of us fidget as a way of emotional self-regulation. We may click on a pen, twirl our hair, play with jewellery or tap on the table to soothe anxiety.

“That is how fidget clickers work. And in some ways, they can be a habit replacement – to fidget in a nicer way,” the 34-year-old said.