'I’m 43 but I feel 23': How domestic workers in Singapore keep fit on days off

When Karen Ann Lago came to Singapore as a domestic helper in 2005, she was looking forward to earning enough to provide a better life for her family in the Philippines. The then-23-year-old didn’t expect that within two years, she would struggle with poor health – weight gain, fatigue and frequent headaches.

Her experience is not uncommon. Many foreign domestic helpers in Singapore experience fluctuations in their physical and mental health due to the jarring change in their work and living environment, according to Dr Stephen Tong, the CEO of Bethesda Medical, a screening and medical centre that works with the health and manpower ministries to provide health services for migrant workers in Singapore.

Dr Tong, who has spent over 15 years seeing to the medical needs of foreign construction workers and domestic helpers, said: “Domestic helpers, especially in their early years in this country, tend to experience multiple issues regarding their health.”