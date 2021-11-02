Meet Singapore's only Japanese female chef helming a fine dining restaurant

All this is not to say that gender differences aren't apparent in some aspects. “Most men can carry big and heavy stock pots, while for women, it is likely to be more difficult. We just have to split the load into two parts and do the task as efficiently as we can,” Eno shared frankly.

And yes, there is always the odd comment to contend with, particularly from new customers who will come to the restaurant and ask where is the head chef, even when Eno herself is serving them.

“One female customer asked me when will the male head chef come out to prepare the food,” she shared with a wry smile. “ And I laughed and politely told her that that was me!”

While she does acknowledge that indeed few women chefs make it to the top in Japanese restaurants, Eno chooses not to let anything faze her. Instead, the indefatigable chef prefers to focus on the food and the experience.