A new exhibition explores the gender gap in Singapore and how women will live in 2050

“The issues the exhibition touches on include the caregiving burden that many women have to shoulder, and the challenges women face at the workplace,” said SCWO president Junie Foo.

“Many of our pioneering women had to overcome prejudices and other obstacles in order to achieve their dreams. They persevered, and in doing so they paved the way for future generations of women to be better able to realise their full potential,” she added.

The exhibition is part of a three-part series organised by SCWO’s Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame initiative, which shines a spotlight on women’s contributions and achievements throughout Singapore’s history.