Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Women

A new exhibition explores the gender gap in Singapore and how women will live in 2050
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Women

A new exhibition explores the gender gap in Singapore and how women will live in 2050

Looking for a meaningful activity to do in the next few months? The newly-opened The Lives of Women exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore is something you may appreciate. 

 

A new exhibition explores the gender gap in Singapore and how women will live in 2050

The third and final part of The Lives of Women exhibition series is now open at the National Museum of Singapore. (Photo: Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations)

Sharon Salim
Sharon Salim
18 Jan 2022 12:40PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 12:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The exhibition, titled The Lives Of Women: What Will Life Be Like For Women In Singapore In 2050?, aims to encourage visitors to think about the gender gap in Singapore and what they can do to help close it over the next 30 years, said the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO) in a press release on Jan 17.

The Lives of Women exhibition runs from today (Jan 18) through April 1 this year. (Photo: Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations)

“The issues the exhibition touches on include the caregiving burden that many women have to shoulder, and the challenges women face at the workplace,” said SCWO president Junie Foo.

“Many of our pioneering women had to overcome prejudices and other obstacles in order to achieve their dreams. They persevered, and in doing so they paved the way for future generations of women to be better able to realise their full potential,” she added.

The exhibition is part of a three-part series organised by SCWO’s Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame initiative, which shines a spotlight on women’s contributions and achievements throughout Singapore’s history. 

RELATED:

The first exhibition in 2018 covered the lives of Singapore women before independence while the second, in 2019, explored life post-independence. 

This final instalment, which was postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic, highlights the issues and trends that will have an impact on Singapore women in the next 30 years. It runs from Tuesday (Jan 18) until Apr 1 this year.

Highlights of the exhibition include a message board and an “interactive” quiz where visitors can reflect on their life choices, write their vision of what life should look like for Singapore women in 2050, and be inspired by the lives of women in the Hall of Fame, including President Halimah Yacob and Singapore’s pioneering artist Georgette Chen.

“We hope the exhibition will encourage people to continue to think and talk about these issues, and especially to think about what they can do as individuals to help shift mindsets about gender roles and to bring about the changes we need if women and men are truly to be equals in our society,” said Foo. 

The Lives of Women exhibition opens Tuesday (Jan 18) at The Concourse @ the National Museum of Singapore, from 10am to 7pm daily. Admission is free. 

CNA Women is a new section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.

Source: CNA/ss

Related Topics

Women's Life Singapore history gender gap gender equality SCWO

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us