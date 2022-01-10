This Singaporean millennial quit her job to follow a ‘Toasty’ dream with 7,600 NFTs

She launched her first collection of 7,600 randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain on Nov 13 last year. “I am very proud that we’ve launched our first collection – I have people from Europe, Germany and the UK buying the NFTs and for many of them, it was their first NFT.”

“It shows that they were willing to take a risk on something that they believe in, with me. That also confirms that they see value in the long-term vision,” she added.

CNA Women's Sharon Salim had a chat with Lee on all things NFT and more.

HOW DID YOUR INTEREST IN NFT START?

In June last year, when I was looking to exit my former job, my university professor linked me up with one of his ex-students, Arif Khan, the CEO of Alethea AI, to talk about the possibility of working in his company, which is based in the US.

He gave me a crash course on NFTs and after that call, my mind was exploding with all the possibilities that this industry could become. I started watching a lot of YouTube videos about the space, and educating myself about the trends and what people were doing.