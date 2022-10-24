Claudia Rankine, Jeanette Winterson, female Malay literary pioneers headline Singapore Writers Festival 2022

Scribes and book lovers, rejoice – the Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) will hold its first full-scale event since the pandemic this November.

From Nov 2 to 14, festival goers will be treated to more than 200 programmes spanning literature, culture and the arts across Singapore’s four national languages.

The theme for this 25th edition of SWF is simply the word “if” – a contemplation on what could’ve been and the possibilities that lie ahead – inspired by local writer Cyril Wong’s poem If... Else.

As with previous editions of SWF, festival goers will have the chance to get cosy with a selection of celebrity writers.

This year, distinguished guests include award-winning American poet Claudia Rankine, whose cross-genre works depict a moral vision overseeing social issues like racism and womanhood. Her third published work, Plot, is a book-length poem that uses dialogue, prose and verse to narrate a woman’s journey through pregnancy and childbirth.