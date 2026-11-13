They refused to be silent: How a filmmaker and a human rights activist fight sexual violence through stories

The Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) kicks off on Friday (Nov 13) with two headliners: award-winning Japanese filmmaker Shiori Ito and Indonesian human rights activist Kamala Chandrakirana.

Through storytelling, both women challenge the systems that perpetuate violence against women and amplify the voices of survivors.

Ito, 37, publicly pursued justice after accusing prominent Japanese journalist Noriyuki Yamaguchi of raping her in 2015. She recounted her harrowing experience in her 2017 book Black Box, a reference to the opaque justice system that leaves sexual assault survivors struggling for answers and accountability.

She later chronicled her fight for justice in her Japanese and English documentary Black Box Diaries, which was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Chandrakirana, 66, documented accounts of sexual violence committed during Indonesia's May 1998 riots, work that helped establish the country's National Commission on Violence Against Women, or Komnas Perempuan.

On Saturday, Chandrakirana will deliver a festival keynote at 7.30pm. On Sunday, she will participate in a panel discussion about the impact of women’s stories at 8pm.

Ito will participate in a panel discussion about truth and the pursuit of justice on Saturday at 11.30am, followed by a post-screening discussion of Black Box Diaries at 3.30pm. She will also join a panel discussion on investigative journalism on Sunday at 11.30am.

KAMALA CHANDRAKIRANA: DOCUMENTING ACCOUNTS OF INDONESIAN SEXUAL ASSAULT VICTIMS