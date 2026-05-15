The Singaporean 'hawker aunty' whose bak chor mee made it to Auckland’s Iconic Eats list

When the 2026 Iconic Auckland Eats List was announced on May 5, one of the dishes recognised was bak chor mee – the vinegary, savoury minced meat noodle dish more commonly associated with hawker centres in Singapore than with New Zealand.

The annual list is a selection of 100 beloved, locally nominated dishes – ranging from fine dining to cafe fare – that define Auckland’s unique culinary culture.

Behind the bak chor mee win is Adlena Wong, the Singaporean founder of Super Shiok Eats. The 43-year-old has spent the past six years steadily staking Singapore’s claim on New Zealand’s dining landscape.

For Wong, the recognition is gratifying not just because customers had nominated her dish, but because it affirmed a bet she had made on an unlikely underdog.

“Receiving the good news felt like such a great acknowledgement,” she said. “My choice to double down and focus on bak chor mee was a wise move.”

For a mid-career professional who gave up a stable life in Singapore to start over in a country where few knew what bak chor mee was, the recognition is more than a culinary accolade. It is confirmation that the pivot had been worth it.

FROM JURONG EAST WET MARKET TO AUCKLAND MARKETS

In primary school, Wong trailed her Nyonya grandmother around a Jurong East wet market, learning to pick fish and bargain. Back home, the matriarch of a three-generation household would chase her out of the kitchen, making her even more determined to find her way back in.