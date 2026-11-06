Her school principal told her football wasn’t for girls – she’s now a doctor for a top women’s club in England

It all began – oddly enough – on a basketball court at Raffles Girls’ Primary School during the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Like many, 10-year-old Bethany Koh was caught up in World Cup fever.

Someone brought a ball to school, and Koh started playing football with her friends at every recess, going back to class sweat-soaked and exhilarated.

That World Cup ended with Brazil winning, and Koh kept on playing. In secondary school, she and her friends even tried to set up a girls’ football co-curricular activity (CCA). They gathered enough girls to form an 11-a-side team and found a teacher willing to oversee the CCA.

But her principal shut the idea down because “football is not for girls”. That did not quell her fire. Koh continued playing at recess, and on weekends on fields in Bedok. “You just use your shoes as the goalpost,” the 34-year-old Singaporean recalled with a laugh.