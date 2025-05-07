This 'daredevil' single mum learned skateboarding and Brazilian jiu-jitsu to bond with her sons

It’s a Sunday, and Juliana Yong and her teenage sons have been awake since seven in the morning. After attending church, they have a whole day of activities planned – skateboarding, running, cycling, or heading to a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) class.

Yong doesn’t just ferry her boys to these activities – she joins them, even sparring with them in the dojo. It’s the 47-year-old’s way of staying close to her boys.

The family of four is tight-knit, and this bond, she said, is grounded in sports, physical activities, and in particular, her willingness to try new things.

Yong, who has been a single mum for eight years since her youngest was six, can clock in three to five BJJ classes, a few skateboarding sessions, and regular runs or bike rides, in a week.