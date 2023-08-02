‘No turning back’: Lionesses captain Rosnani Azman herded cattle, learned Japanese to fuel pro football dream

Seven months since returning to Singapore after three years away, national footballer Siti Rosnani Azman is still trying to adjust.

In March 2020, after Singapore entered a circuit breaker period as part of global efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, many – including footballers – found themselves suddenly immobile. When training began again later that year, infections and the suspensions that followed led to a considerably slower pace of growth.

Meanwhile, Rosnani – then 24 – was Down Under, mustering cattle, the local lingo for the vigorous task of rounding up livestock, with farmers often riding motorbikes and even flying a chopper to do so.

She had flown into Australia some time before the pandemic shut international borders, after signing with semi-professional club South West Queensland Thunder FC.

To keep her Australian working holiday visa, she was not only training, but taking on jobs on the farms of northern Australia.

“I moved around a lot – I wasn’t really indoors,” Rosnani told CNA Women. “If I was not mustering cattle, which took almost a day and would require us to camp on the other side of the (cattle) station, I was giving kids tuition.

“I’m more of an outdoors person. I loved the views – they made me happy. When I was out there, I totally forgot about the pandemic.”

Rosnani said she considered coming home before borders shut because she hadn’t been away for more than two weeks at a time and was dreadfully homesick.

“But I decided to stay on and see what came next,” she said.