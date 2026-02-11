Seeing someone, but not really: Why people stay in situationships that blur friendship and romance

You’re seeing someone, but not really.

There are late-night calls and good-morning texts. Sometimes, he says something sweet that makes your heart flutter. But you also wonder if he’s saying the same thing to another girl.

You hang out, just the two of you. It feels intimate and intentional. It feels like something, except neither of you ever says what that something is.

You’re not together, but you’re not “just friends” either.

That was what Zanariah Abdul found herself in when she was a junior college student. Now 31, the teacher finally has a word for it: situationship.

Anisa Hassan, a relationship coach and the founder of matchmaking agency Date High Flyers International, described a situationship as “a romantic connection that feels like a relationship – without clarity or commitment”.

She added: “There are no labels, no direction, no timeline, yet the two of you are physically or emotionally bonded to each other.”

Situationships can be between friends, colleagues, or even people who are married to other people.

Some may describe it as a Gen Z phenomenon and yet another confusing element of modern dating, but Willynn Ng, regional head of markets at Asian dating app Tantan, disagrees.

“Situationships have always existed, just under different labels,” Ng said. “In previous generations, situationships were known as just ‘seeing someone’ or having ‘special friends’.”

However, she added that what’s changed for Gen Z and today’s dating scene is the scale and prevalence of situationships: “Dating apps and social media make ambiguity more visible and easier to sustain, particularly in a dating culture shaped by choice and flexibility.”

NEITHER HERE NOR THERE

For Zanariah, whose five-year situationship was primarily emotional, it was exciting at first.

“We were neither here nor there, but I liked the attention from him,” she said. “Sometimes, I also liked the lack of pressure that came with having a boyfriend. I didn’t need to consider his feelings, nor did I need to check if he was okay with me doing anything I wanted.”