The busy woman’s complete guide to taking care of your skin

You’re busy. We get it. Juggling work, family and social commitments often leaves you with little to no time for yourself. But that doesn’t mean you should neglect your skin.

The good news: Your skincare routine can be simple, instead of the 10-step routine popularised by the South Korean beauty industry. You just need to know what to do when you see the changes in your skin, whether from lack of sleep, stress, hormonal shifts, going back to the office and more.

CNA Women spoke to doctors for their advice on how to care for your skin.

HOW A WOMAN’S SKIN IS DIFFERENT FROM A MAN’S

On average, a man’s skin is approximately 20 per cent thicker than a woman’s. Dr Evelyn Tay, dermatologist at Dermatology & Surgery Clinic, said it’s mainly due to the composition of the sex hormones – testosterone in men, and oestrogen in women.

These sex hormones are responsible for the amount of collagen we have. Collagen is a protein that provides structure within our bodies, including our bones, skin, tendons and ligaments. In the face, it is what keeps the skin from sagging, giving you a youthful appearance.

Dr Lynn Chiam, dermatologist at Children & Adult Skin Hair Laser Clinic, explained that the collagen content in male skin reduces at a constant rate as they age.

In women, even though collagen does slowly decrease over the years – between 1 and 1.5 per cent a year from early adulthood, a 2020 clinical study in the Plastic and Aesthetic Research journal found – it tends to dip more later in life.

That’s why women observe more pronounced and visible changes in their skin after the menopause. “This is due to the reduction of collagen over a shorter period of time, as compared to men,” said Dr Chiam.

“This could also be why, excluding lifestyle factors, a woman’s skin is more susceptible to ageing than a man’s,” Dr Tay added.

At the same time, the higher proportion of testosterone in men also influences sebum content, resulting in their oilier skins.

“Men have more active sebaceous glands, and therefore more pores than women,” said Dr SK Tan, a general practitioner with an interest in dermatology and medical director of IDS Clinic. As a result, men are also less prone to dry skin compared to women.