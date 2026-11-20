Why Saturday Night Live’s viral Sister sketch is hitting a nerve with daughters everywhere
In a recent viral Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch, a daughter makes significant sacrifices to care for her father while her brother carries on as usual. With women making up 60 per cent of caregivers in Singapore, the joke hits uncomfortably close to home.
What are we talking about? The viral Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch, Sister, which aired on NBC on Nov 14 and was subsequently uploaded to YouTube.
What's the sketch about? Written by three men – Mikey Day, Streeter Seidell and Simon Rich, with assistance from Chase Rosenberg – the three-minute sketch takes the form of a commercial touting a revolutionary service called Sister, a live-in, 24/7 caregiver for ageing parents.
Unlike nursing homes or private caregivers that cost thousands of dollars, Sister is free – because she is literally your sister.
Sounds like a win-win. If you’re the brother, sure. According to the satirical sketch, all Brother needs to do is send a text saying "Dad fell", and Sister will promptly quit her job, break her lease and move across the country to look after their father.
While she puts aside her life and career to dedicate herself to caring for an elderly parent, Brother gets to carry on with his life. Incredibly convenient.
Why is everyone talking about Sister? The sketch, which stars comedian John Mulaney and SNL cast member Jane Wickline, hit a nerve among viewers as it highlights the uncomfortable family dynamic: when an ageing parent needs care, daughters are often expected to step up.
Beyond the physical work of caring for someone, including washing and cleaning up after them, there’s the invisible labour of keeping track of medications, coordinating appointments, speaking to doctors, managing finances and remembering everything that needs to be done.
How do women become Sisters in the first place? The sketch jokes that years of internalised sexism have conditioned Sister to believe caregiving is her responsibility, rather than something she should share with her brothers.
The imbalance is also shaped by longstanding gender expectations, family dynamics, cultural practices, financial circumstances and whether other care options are available.
Is the imbalance just an American thing? Definitely not. The sketch, which has hit seven million views on YouTube and over 12 million views on Instagram so far, has resonated with viewers across countries.
Women from countries including South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan and France have shared their experiences of becoming their families’ default caregivers. One woman said she paused her medical studies in the United Kingdom to move home to South Korea to care for her mother. Another moved across the United States to care for her father, despite her brother living an hour away from their parents.
Why should Singaporeans care? According to a 2022 National Council of Social Service survey, women make up about 60 per cent of caregivers in Singapore.
Women are also at least four times more likely than men to be responsible for managing housework and caregiving duties, according to a 2022 White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development.
And in 2024 Ministry of Manpower figures, women made up 85.7 per cent of the approximately 87,100 Singapore residents who were out of the workforce due to caregiving responsibilities.
Although these figures cover caregiving for children and other relatives, not just elderly parents, they show how disproportionately women shoulder caregiving responsibilities in Singapore, making the sketch hit close to home for them.
Is anyone upset by the sketch? For sure. One Threads user recounted how her uncles left the family group chat after she shared the sketch to highlight how her mother had shouldered the responsibility of caring for her late parents while her brothers carried on with their lives. Another user called it “woke slop”.
Not all the reactions have been defensive. Some men on social media shared the sketch and acknowledged how much their sisters had taken on, with a few even thanking them. (Let's hope the gratitude translates into sharing the actual caregiving work, too.)
Who agrees with it? Just about every woman who’s been in a caregiving situation – and men who understand the gender bias.
The sketch highlights the emotional strain that can come with being a parent’s main caregiver.
Sister has to deep-clean the family home, yet her brother will inherit half of it.
While she looks after their father’s health by limiting his salt intake, Brother gets to be the fun child during his infrequent visits, bonding with Dad over how much of a killjoy Sister has become.
Sister also has to endure hurtful comments from Dad, such as being told she's “gaining weight”.
Truly, a wonderful arrangement.
Is there any hope for Sister, then? Fortunately, yes. Sort of. One of the rapid-fire disclaimers at the end of the commercial reads: "Offer void if Sister has a good therapist."
In other words, the arrangement falls apart if Sister realises she doesn't have to sacrifice her life and needs simply because her family expects her to – an understanding she could reach thanks to therapy.
Perhaps the next time someone sends a message saying Dad fell, the family might consider something revolutionary: Ask Brother to help.