What are we talking about? The viral Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch, Sister, which aired on NBC on Nov 14 and was subsequently uploaded to YouTube.

What's the sketch about? Written by three men – Mikey Day, Streeter Seidell and Simon Rich, with assistance from Chase Rosenberg – the three-minute sketch takes the form of a commercial touting a revolutionary service called Sister, a live-in, 24/7 caregiver for ageing parents.

Unlike nursing homes or private caregivers that cost thousands of dollars, Sister is free – because she is literally your sister.

Sounds like a win-win. If you’re the brother, sure. According to the satirical sketch, all Brother needs to do is send a text saying "Dad fell", and Sister will promptly quit her job, break her lease and move across the country to look after their father.

While she puts aside her life and career to dedicate herself to caring for an elderly parent, Brother gets to carry on with his life. Incredibly convenient.

Why is everyone talking about Sister? The sketch, which stars comedian John Mulaney and SNL cast member Jane Wickline, hit a nerve among viewers as it highlights the uncomfortable family dynamic: when an ageing parent needs care, daughters are often expected to step up.

Beyond the physical work of caring for someone, including washing and cleaning up after them, there’s the invisible labour of keeping track of medications, coordinating appointments, speaking to doctors, managing finances and remembering everything that needs to be done.