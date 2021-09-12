More than 12 million people watch Stefanie Sun's livestream concert on Douyin
Reports said the hour-long concert on the Chinese social media platform received more than 100 million likes in under 20 minutes.
Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, performed live in a concert on Douyin, a Beijing-based social media platform, on Thursday night (Sep 9). Douyin is tech company Bytedance’s Chinese version of TikTok, which caters only to China-based users.
The 43-year-old Mandopop star, who launched her first post on Douyin just days before the livestream, had planned to go on a world tour last year, but postponed her plans due to the pandemic.
“We finally got our first show together with this band and Stefanie Sun. It has been a difficult road of ups and downs for the past year and a half, but we're here,” said drummer Low Han Quan of the livestream concert on Instagram.
Low also revealed that he left his banking job in March last year to go on tour with Sun and the team.
“This week, we didn't travel out of the country for our show ... The entire team (on camera and off) did awesome!” he added.
The concert was reported to have been viewed by more than 12 million people.
Sun herself took to Instagram to laud her team for working tirelessly and overcoming different challenges during this period.
“To be able to persevere in what I love to do is a form of happiness,” she added in a wrap-up post after the concert.
