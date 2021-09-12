Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Women

12 million people watch Stefanie Sun's livestream concert on Douyin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Women

More than 12 million people watch Stefanie Sun's livestream concert on Douyin

Reports said the hour-long concert on the Chinese social media platform received more than 100 million likes in under 20 minutes.

More than 12 million people watch Stefanie Sun's livestream concert on Douyin

Stefanie Sun made her debut on Chinese platform Douyin just a few days before the livestream concert. (Photo: Instagram/@stefsunyanzi)

Sharon Salim
Sharon Salim
12 Sep 2021 03:49PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 04:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, performed live in a concert on Douyin, a Beijing-based social media platform, on Thursday night (Sep 9). Douyin is tech company Bytedance’s Chinese version of TikTok, which caters only to China-based users.

The 43-year-old Mandopop star, who launched her first post on Douyin just days before the livestream, had planned to go on a world tour last year, but postponed her plans due to the pandemic.

RELATED:

We finally got our first show together with this band and Stefanie Sun. It has been a difficult road of ups and downs for the past year and a half, but we're here,” said drummer Low Han Quan of the livestream concert on Instagram.

Low also revealed that he left his banking job in March last year to go on tour with Sun and the team.

“This week, we didn't travel out of the country for our show ... The entire team (on camera and off) did awesome!” he added.

The concert was reported to have been viewed by more than 12 million people

Sun herself took to Instagram to laud her team for working tirelessly and overcoming different challenges during this period. 

“To be able to persevere in what I love to do is a form of happiness,” she added in a wrap-up post after the concert. 

CNA Women is a new section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.

Source: CNA/ss

Related Topics

Music Entertainment celebrity Stefanie Sun

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us