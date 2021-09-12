More than 12 million people watch Stefanie Sun's livestream concert on Douyin

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, performed live in a concert on Douyin, a Beijing-based social media platform, on Thursday night (Sep 9). Douyin is tech company Bytedance’s Chinese version of TikTok, which caters only to China-based users.

The 43-year-old Mandopop star, who launched her first post on Douyin just days before the livestream, had planned to go on a world tour last year, but postponed her plans due to the pandemic.