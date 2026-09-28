She once interviewed boy bands – now she fights for migrant workers’ dignity and rights

For most people, dining out or visiting someone at home is an ordinary, even routine, experience. But for Stephanie Chok, it might leave her feeling unsettled or uneasy.

In a restaurant, she might observe the waitstaff and wonder what kind of work pass they’re on. What might they be earning? Is everything about their employment above board?

On the street, encountering a migrant worker might prompt her to wonder if they’re from an approved source country, or what their recruitment fees were like.

If she’s in someone’s home, and it’s a Sunday, she might notice if the helper doesn’t have the day off.

Work-life balance? Try work-life boundary blurriness instead.

After almost two decades of working with and advocating for migrant workers, the executive director of the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME) and mother of two said she no longer knows how to switch off.

“I don’t know how to separate [my work life and private life] anymore,” Chok said. “I don’t feel off duty. Maybe I won’t check my emails, but if I’m out somewhere and I see a migrant worker in distress or who needs assistance, I wouldn’t say, ‘Oh, I’m not involved, I’m not going to call the helpline. I’m not going to ask questions’.

“I don’t think that kind of separation is so neat.”