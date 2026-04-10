She struggled to walk, every shoe hurt: A spinal injury led this Singapore mum to build a regional footwear brand

Shortly after giving birth to her first child in 2018, Mao Ting’s world collapsed. She was only 28 years old.

It began with a spinal injury one month after giving birth, which caused her back muscles to freeze. Mao believes it may have been triggered by the physical strain of caring for her newborn while her body was still recovering from childbirth.

She saw a doctor and gradually felt better. After a few weeks, she took two private pilates classes after explaining her condition to the instructor.

But after the classes, her condition worsened. Her muscles began to spasm and Mao could not even stand without pain.

In the two years after giving birth, the Singaporean saw more than 20 doctors, physiotherapists, orthopaedic doctors and Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioners. No one could help.

Frozen with pain, Mao could not sit down. She lay on a baby mat to play with her baby daughter and ate her meals standing up.

She could not walk for long. Even pouring water from a jug caused her pain. Once, when putting on her pants, her body froze. She was unable to turn and had to be sent to hospital in an emergency ambulance.

“I felt like I lost my life in a way. I cried every night for more than a year,” the 36-year-old recalled.