‘Thinking of you’, ‘stay strong’: Why words like these can fail when a loved one is going through the worst

Text messages, theoretically, should offer me the same luxury. But they don’t. Too polished, and it reads insincere. Too blunt, and it can wound. Too careful, and the words seem found, not felt.

Here I am, trying to capture overwhelming emotions within a WhatsApp chat window. Two thumbs tapping on glass, stringing letters together that will hopefully articulate my feelings of sadness, fear and pain over what people I love are going through.

When words must be formed and delivered in real time, the stakes are higher. There’s no backspace button to stab at, no taking back a terrible choice of words once they land.

THE DANGEROUS TRAP OF COMFORT CLICHES

Just recently, I found myself struggling again. There were two shocking cancer diagnoses in my extended family: my cousin with late-stage ovarian cancer, and my aunt with late-stage pancreatic cancer. I also attended the wake of a good friend who lost her mum to pancreatic cancer. Around the same time, my sister-in-law in Canada had to undergo surgery for a brain tumour.

Inwardly cursing myself for my ineptitude, I audited my brain’s word bank for the best options. Several ridiculously trite comfort phrases crossed my mind, but I had the good sense to bury them in the graveyard of platitudes.

“I know how you’re feeling, stay strong”: It’s the equivalent of “thoughts and prayers”. With all due respect, no one can fully comprehend what someone is going through, even having experienced the same. We all deal with adversity differently.

On top of the physical and emotional toil of fighting a chronic illness, no one deserves the additional burden of displaying a show of strength for whoever is watching. These words are neither an emotional prop nor supportive. Pathetic.

“Thinking of you”: As heartfelt as that sentiment might be, it’s the sentence equivalent of self-protective distance disguised as empathy. The message is clear: I’d like to think I know what you’re going through. I really cannot come up with something better to say. Oh, and I just made you waste a few minutes of your life trying to figure out what I mean. Embarrassing.