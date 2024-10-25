This 27-year-old woman started menopause platform Surety. It was her mum’s own experience that convinced her

Many women shy away from talking about menopause, despite it being a natural and inevitable part of life. Valery Tan, the 27-year-old co-founder of Surety, a menopause platform in Singapore, wants to change that.

Menopause should be part of our daily conversations, she said. So what started as a module project for the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) undergraduate in human resource management has become a business that is organising a Menopause Festival in November.

Surety is a social impact startup that Tan and her co-founder Elmer Yap, a final-year supply chain management student at SUSS, are looking to turn into a social enterprise.

The initial focus was on women’s health in general, particularly around contraceptives. However, Tan quickly realised that the field of contraception was saturated with many players and Surety needed a more distinct unique selling point.

It was around this time that Tan’s mother, now 53, shared with her how she hadn’t had her period for six months and was experiencing symptoms such as mood swings and hot flushes, which took a toll on her emotionally and physically.

“Watching her go through this was hard,” Tan, an only child, said. “Also, neither of us fully understood what was happening at first. It was not just about the physical symptoms – I realised how much it was affecting her quality of life, her self-confidence and even our relationship.”