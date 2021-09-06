How newly-engaged Suthasini kept her relationship a secret for 7 years

She continued: “The challenge was to keep it on the down low, because we both are public figures. And when we're hanging out, there are (members of the) public who come and observe, or come and talk to us.”

Fortunately, it was easy to look like two colleagues just grabbing a drink or meal after a rehearsal.

“We got away with that for seven long years, I would say!”

And when the couple finally came clean to their parents in May this year, they “were out of control. They started creating a group chat. They invited each other over. And then now they're like, intertwined.”

In fact, she revealed, her mum had been hoping she’d get together with Vishnu all along.

“We’ve known each other since we were kids, because we always sing together. 2014 is when we actually connected, through music, through a television show,” Suthasini shared.

“And my mum always hinted back in the day, ‘If you're dating someone, just let me know. People do say that maybe you and Vishnu – if it's Vishnu, I'm really okay.’ I would just keep quiet and pretend I didn't hear!”