Singer Tabitha Nauser on her first year of motherhood: ‘Becoming a mum changed me for the better’

Tabitha Nauser became a mum in October last year, welcoming a daughter. A year on, the 32-year-old singer and former Singapore Idol contestant reflects on the whirlwind of new motherhood and how it’s reshaped her life.

CONGRATS ON THE FIRST YEAR OF MOTHERHOOD. HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE THE PAST YEAR?

This past year has been equal parts euphoric and challenging, but in all the ways I didn’t quite imagine or predict. It’s just been so beautiful.

HOW DID YOU CELEBRATE YOUR DAUGHTER’S FIRST BIRTHDAY?

(My partner) Louie and I decided to celebrate her birthday in Thailand. We wanted this first birthday to just be for the three of us, so we could take it all in and reflect on the past year.

It was emotional – my TikTok algorithm kept giving me these bittersweet videos of mums at their kids’ first birthday parties, crying because they were getting flashbacks of their tiny little newborns, and that was so me. I have become the biggest emotional faucet since becoming a mum.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNT ABOUT YOURSELF IN YOUR FIRST YEAR OF MOTHERHOOD?

Rozz (Lee, former radio DJ) told me a few months before I was due to give birth, “Oh, it’s so exciting, you’re about to meet someone new, and I’m not just talking about the baby.”

And she was right – this past year has taught me so much about myself. I’ve never been this clear about myself and what I want out of life and I think a lot of that has to do with me not being the centre of my universe anymore.

There is now something else more important and it’s really changed how I view the world.