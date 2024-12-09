‘More than just people giving time or money’: She’s leading Singapore’s social service sector into the future

The festive season is a time when the gap between the haves and have-nots is most pronounced.

In Singapore, one of the most affluent nations in the world by gross domestic product per capita, entire families still live out of tiny one-room or two-room rental flats, and struggle to afford basic needs. Mental health issues such as loneliness are more prevalent, particularly among our ageing population.

It is not that we lack social service organisations to address the wide spectrum of needs – Singapore has many hundreds of social service agencies, and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) supports over 500.

Yet, there remain gaps in support for those among us who need it most.

Given that the end of the year is typically a time when people think about giving back to the community, it felt particularly apt to sit down for a conversation with Tan Li-San, the chief executive officer of NCSS, on what could make a real difference to Singapore’s communities in need.

A volunteer since she was 15, Tan said the challenges are whether charities can fully meet the needs of people and families with multifaceted needs, ensuring that social service agencies are well equipped, and rousing both corporates and individuals.