Taufik Batisah’s wife reveals she underwent six IVF cycles, hopes to help other couples feel less alone

Sheena Akbal, the wife of Singaporean singer Taufik Batisah, has opened up about her infertility journey, revealing that the couple underwent six rounds of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and experienced a miscarriage.

In the first episode of a new podcast titled Couch Conversations, released on Apr 8, the 42-year-old entrepreneur publicly shared details of her experience for the first time. She co-hosts the podcast with financial services director Nur Amirra, who is also navigating infertility.

Sheena recalled that before marrying the Singapore Idol winner in April 2015, the couple had spoken about starting a family.

“He wanted three kids, I wanted two,” she said. “Now, we have zero.”

Prior to the podcast, Sheena and Taufik had shared lighthearted content about infertility on social media, including how they respond to persistent questions from relatives about having children.

In the episode, Sheena spoke candidly about the emotional toll of repeated IVF cycles and the miscarriage.

“It created a space in my mind that is not a good space,” she said, adding that questions from others can be triggering and bring her back to that difficult place.

She also shared experiences of strangers approaching her and Taufik, who is also a real estate agent and a business owner, to ask intrusive questions such as when they planned to have children, sometimes even touching her stomach.

Despite the discomfort, Sheena said she often responds politely and asks them to pray for the couple.