TCM treatments and pregnancy: Here's what you need to know

With the stresses of modern living and a pandemic to boot, getting pregnant isn't easy for some.

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) doctors believe getting a womb primed for conception might help. And this is after you consult your gynaecologist to make sure there aren't more serious medical issues such as fibroids or fertility problems.

“Chinese medicine pays close attention to the regulation of internal body temperature,” said Julie Low, a senior physician with TCM healthcare provider Oriental Remedies Group. “A body that is too ‘cold’ will struggle to provide adequate energy for proper organ functioning, which will affect the body constitution and overall well-being.

“Hence, in TCM, a healthy womb is one that is considered ‘warm’ enough, with good blood flow to supply the foetus with nutrient-rich blood and maintain a highly nurturing home for it,” she added.

Low explained that a lack of warm energy, then, would cause the womb to be less conducive for conception, a condition which TCM practitioners term Cold Womb Syndrome or gong han.

She said: “The coldness – a result of lifestyle habits – impedes blood circulation to the womb. From a biomedical standpoint, it means the uterine lining is not receptive to progesterone, a hormone that helps the uterus lining develop during pregnancy.”

Telltale signs of Cold Womb Syndrome include dark red menstruation, blood clots, painful menstrual cramps, cold limbs, lower back pain, low sex drive and frequent urination at night.